/Kosovo Parliament chaos: Oppn MP throws eggs at acting PM Albin Kurti amid political deadlock

Kosovo’s parliament descended into chaos after an opposition lawmaker threw eggs at acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti during a tense parliamentary session. The incident took place as lawmakers debated the formation of a new government following Kosovo’s June snap election. The opposition MP reportedly shouted “Shame” while throwing eggs toward Kurti, prompting lawmakers from Kurti’s Vetevendosje party and police officers to intervene. Kurti’s party won the election but does not have enough seats to form a government on its own. Negotiations with other parties remain crucial as Kosovo faces a prolonged political deadlock and the possibility of another election.