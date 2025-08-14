LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Kishtwar cloudburst: at least 34 people are feared dead & more trapped after heavy rain in Kashmir

Kishtwar cloudburst: at least 34 people are feared dead & more trapped after heavy rain in Kashmir

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 18:59 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 18:59 IST
Kishtwar cloudburst: at least 34 people are feared dead & more trapped after heavy rain in Kashmir
A devastating cloudburst struck Kishtwar district in Jammu & Kashmir after intense rainfall, leaving at least 34 people feared dead and many others trapped under debris.

Trending Topics

trending videos