Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 15, 2025, 17:30 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 17:30 IST
Kirana Hills confusion exposes Pak's nuclear security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to monitor Pakistan's nuclear weapons and has questioned whether nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such an irresponsible nation.

