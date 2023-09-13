King Khan's 'Jawan' takes over box office

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan cements his position at the top with his latest film Jawan. Made by Atlee, Jawan has Khan in a double role. The vigilante drama uses the framework of South Indian actioners and presents SRK in a larger-than-life avatar.

