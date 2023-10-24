King Charles to acknowledge painful Kenyan history

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 24, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
Kenya is ready to roll out the royal carpet in anticipation of king Charles iii and queen Camilla's first African tour as a monarch. Buckingham palace says the king will acknowledge painful aspects of the UK's relationship with Kenya during the state visit. Kenyans consider the Mau Mau rebellion to be one of the most significant steps towards the end of British rule in the country, and apart from reparations, many human rights activists are eagerly waiting for an apology from the king.

