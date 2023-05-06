King Charles III Coronation: Top moments of the ceremony
King Charles III crowned monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other commonwealth realms after a lifetime as heir apparent to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. In front of a congregation of about 100 world leaders and a television audience of millions, the archbishop of canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Anglican church, slowly placed the 360-year-old St. Edward's Crown on Charles' head as he sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster Abbey.