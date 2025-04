The world's attention will once again turn to Paris as the trial of the so-called grandpa robbers is set to begin by the end of April. Elderly suspects stand accused of orchestrating the audacious 2016 heist that saw millions of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from US reality TV star Kim Kardashian. The incident dubbed the highest of the century by the French press involved masked men raiding the luxury Parisian residence where Kardashian was staying during Paris Fashion Week. Watch in for more details!