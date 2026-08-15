/Kim Jong Un Visits Pyongyang Cemetery On Korea Liberation Anniversary

Published: Aug 15, 2026, 22:16 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 22:16 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a martyrs’ cemetery in Pyongyang to mark the 81st anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule.
Kim Jong Un was accompanied by his wife and daughter as he paid tribute to anti-Japanese revolutionary fighters. The ceremony marked an important national occasion in North Korea, with the leadership honoring those remembered for their role in the country’s liberation struggle.
Watch the visuals from Pyongyang as North Korea commemorates Liberation Day.