Kim Jong-Un visits military and civil equipment producing aviation firm

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
As South Korea has expressed worry that Kim Jong Un's visit is intended to advance military cooperation in the context of a potential arms-for-technology agreement, Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, arrived Friday in Komsomolsk-on-Amur in far-eastern Russia. He is slated to tour a company that manufactures fighter jets.

