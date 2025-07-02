LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 22:30 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 22:30 IST
Kim Jong-Un honours North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine
Videos Jul 02, 2025, 22:30 IST

Kim Jong-Un honours North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine

#gravitas Dramatic visuals have emerged of North Korea's Kim Jong-Un laying the national flag over coffins. Paying tribute to the country's soldiers killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

