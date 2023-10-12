Kim and Putin vow to advance ties

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and russian president Vladimir Putin have exchanged another set of letters to mark the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between both countries. This comes a month after Kim made a rare trip to Russia where Kim wished Putin victory over imperialists and anti- Russia scheme.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos