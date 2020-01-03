Killing of Qasem Soleimani can have repercussions on west Asia and US foreign policy

While the killing of Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani is going to have magnitudes of repercussions on west Asia and the United States foreign policy. One of these developments wider implications could be a message to North Korea. As North Korea is another foreign power since the Trump administration has missed no opportunity to aggravate the United States efforts to get the country to denuclearize. Denuclearization of Iran was the cornerstone of the Obama era administration. #QasemSoleimani #Soleimani #US #Iran #WION