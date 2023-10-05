Kidnappings on the rise in Nigeria, five university students become latest victim

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Five female Nigerian university students have been abducted at gunpoint in the northwestern state of katsina. They were all abducted from the federal university in Dutsin-Ma town. Police say all assets have been deployed to make sure the victims come out unharmed.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos