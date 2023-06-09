Kherson: Rescue continues amid heavy shelling by Russia and Ukraine | Russia-Ukraine War

Claims and counter claims rage on as Russia and Ukraine continue shelling amid rescue operations in the flood-hit Kherson region. 600 square kilometres of Kherson is under water. Another area of focus here is Zaporizhzhia, the area of the critical nuclear power plant. According to Ukrainian officials, Russian shelling killed one person and injured 18 other people. This includes one of the emergency service staff who was overseeing the evacuation. Meanwhile, officials from the Russian controlled areas of Kherson have said that two evacuees were killed in Ukrainian shelling. Russia said its forces had fought a two-hour battle with Ukrainian troops on Thursday. Russian Defence Minister Shoigu said the Ukrainian offensive involved 1,500 soldiers and 150 armoured vehicles.