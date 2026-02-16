/Khamenei Offers Peace Deal, While Iran Allies Threaten Hellfire

Published: Feb 16, 2026, 22:45 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 22:45 IST
As talks between Tehran and Washington are set to start in Geneva tomorrow, Iran is signalling openness to reaching a nuclear deal. However, it has also conducted major naval drills and, along with its regional allies, warned of devastating retaliation. The U.S., on the other hand, has also shown a willingness to pursue diplomacy while keeping its military options open. Is this the last chance for peace, or the final countdown to a regional war?