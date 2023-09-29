Khalistani terrorism: India is ready to fight terrorist - gangster nexus

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Khalistani separatism, an ideology which failed in India grew into a terror network overseas as it was politically condoned. India threw a long rope to these self-styled goons and their politically condoned crimes against the Indian diaspora overseas, but after repeated attacks on Indian consulates, diplomats and the Hindu diaspora overseas, India will not take it anymore. India has decided to crack down. Khalistani terrorists are now facing the wrath of Indian authorities. Shivan Chanana explains India’s game plan to eliminate Khalistani terrorists in this episode.

