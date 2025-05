When Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th U.S. President, he proclaimed the dawn of a new "Golden age." However, from stocks to dollar, trump's 'golden age' is off to an ugly start. Investors who bet against trump and bought gold after his inauguration have been rewarded, as the yellow metal has soared to a record. In this next report, we decode how trade wars on multiple fronts were the defining moments from 100 dizzying days of trump 2.0. Take a look...