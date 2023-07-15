Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges, describes himself as 'a big flirt'
Actor Kevin Spacey has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted four men in London in his high-profile criminal trial. The two-time Oscar winner denied sexually grabbing the complainants against their will. Spacey described that he was crushed by the allegations made against him by the accuser. The actor who is widely known for his role in The House of Cards became emotional as he described the impact of the separate accusations on him.