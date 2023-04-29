videos
Kesavananda Bharati judgment guardian of democracy : Expert
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Apr 29, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Watch a special conversation with constitutional expert and senior advocate Arvind Datar on 50 years of the landmark Kesavananda Bharati judgment.
