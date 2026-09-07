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Keralam cops now world's most popular police force on social media

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 23:05 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 23:05 IST
The Kerala Police have emerged as one of the most popular law enforcement departments globally on social media, outranking major international agencies like the New York Police Department (NYPD).

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