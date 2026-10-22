/Delhi air quality worsens: Tougher pollution rules from November 1

New Delhi’s air quality slipped into the “poor” category on Thursday, October 22, as a layer of haze covered the capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 226, well above the good AQI range of 0–50. Authorities implemented Stage 1 measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including restrictions on coal and firewood use. Vehicle emissions, construction dust, and crop burning in neighbouring states continue to contribute to pollution, while winter conditions trap pollutants close to the ground, raising concerns over Delhi’s worsening air quality.