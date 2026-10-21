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Uprisings, rage across the world threaten governments

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 22:51 IST | Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 22:51 IST
Uprisings, rage across the world threaten governments
In different parts of the world, people are taking to the streets, as fury spills over and demands are raised in Greece, France, Indonesia, Albania, Italy and other parts.

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