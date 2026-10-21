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55 deaths linked to new super drug: America faces an even deadlier opioid threat
55 deaths linked to new super drug: America faces an even deadlier opioid threat
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Oct 21, 2026, 23:21 IST
| Updated:
Oct 21, 2026, 23:21 IST
America's drug crisis has now taken a deadlier turn. A synthetic opioid called Cychlorphine has been detected in 19 U.S. states and resulted in at least 55 deaths nationally.
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