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55 deaths linked to new super drug: America faces an even deadlier opioid threat

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 23:21 IST | Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 23:21 IST
55 deaths linked to new super drug: America faces an even deadlier opioid threat
America's drug crisis has now taken a deadlier turn. A synthetic opioid called Cychlorphine has been detected in 19 U.S. states and resulted in at least 55 deaths nationally.

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