/Kerala Government Seeks Deeper Voter Revision, Challenges SIR Separately

Published: Nov 18, 2025, 14:23 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 14:23 IST
The Kerala government has approached the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state until after the upcoming local body elections scheduled in December 2025. The state argues that simultaneous conduct of SIR and elections will strain administrative resources and disrupt smooth poll conduct. Kerala reserves the right to challenge the legality of SIR separately.