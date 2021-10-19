Kerala: 40 dead in southern Indian state, disaster relief ops underway

Oct 19, 2021
At least 40 people have lost their lives in the southern Indian state of Kerala where heavy floods triggered by heavy rainfall and landslides are wreaking havoc. Two districts Kottayam and Idukki have been the worst affected.
