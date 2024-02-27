Kenya's Ogiek fight evictions from ancestral Mau Forest
In Kenya, the Ogiek indigenous people are fighting their ongoing eviction from their ancestral Mau forest. Kenyan human rights advocates have taken legal action to block further evictions and accuse Kenyan authorities of serious violations. In at least the past decade, over 100,000 people have been evicted; many have scattered across the forest area and are living in makeshift structures made of nylon bags as the government refuses to provide alternative housing.