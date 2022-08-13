Kenyans anxiously await poll results | Tight race between Odinga and Ruto

Published: Aug 13, 2022, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Kenya went to polls on Tuesday, people voted to elect a new president but it's three days since and there is no news over who the next president is likely to be. The Kenya's Election Commission has neither released a running tally of the results.
