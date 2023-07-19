Kenya rocked by anti-government protests

The East African nation of Kenya has been rocked by anti-government protests against a raft of tax hikes. Opposition leader Raila Odinga initiated a string of anti-government rallies this year after narrowly losing to William Ruto in presidential elections last August. On the 12th of July, in the second round of protests in less than a week, at least 6 people were killed in clashes between police and demonstrators across the country. These clashes on Wednesday followed rallies in several cities last week that also saw six people being killed. Opposition politicians and rights campaigners have accused the Kenyan police of being heavy-handed. Kenya's constitution includes the right to peacefully demonstrate. But the police have asserted that any demonstration needs advance notification "in the interest of national security".