Kenya presidential election: Ruto's win triggers protest; Raila Odinga to challenge results in court

Published: Aug 21, 2022, 10:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Ruto's win has triggered protest in Kenya. On another hand, Raila Odinga has challenged the presidential election results in court. He has to file the petition at the Supreme court by Monday.
Read in App