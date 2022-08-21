LIVE TV
Videos
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Sports
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Videos
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Sports
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Kenya presidential election: Ruto's win triggers protest; Raila Odinga to challenge results in court
Published: Aug 21, 2022, 10:55 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Ruto's win has triggered protest in Kenya. On another hand, Raila Odinga has challenged the presidential election results in court. He has to file the petition at the Supreme court by Monday.
Read in App