Kenya hosts maiden climate summit in Africa

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
The African continent is eyeing a greater role in the global climate change narrative, and it has taken a crucial step towards it. Kenya hosted the inaugural Africa Climate Summit, with the agenda of developing a common African position ahead of the UN climate conference next month. As a region that bears the worst impact of climate change, will the African continent be successful in making its voice heard?

