Kenya Elections 2022 | Polling underway to elect new President, what are their big promises?

Published: Aug 09, 2022, 03:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Polling is underway in Kenya's closely contested presidential election. Citizens lined up outside the polling booths, more than 22 million people have registered themselves to cast votes in today's elections, here we bring you more.
