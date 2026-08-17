/Kenya 2027 elections: Linda Mwananchi unveils nationwide mobilisation plan

Kenya’s Linda Mwananchi movement is stepping up its grassroots mobilisation campaign as political activity builds ahead of the 2027 elections. Led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, the movement is expanding its outreach across counties, with rallies and constituency-level meetings planned in Homa Bay, Nairobi and Meru. Leaders say the focus is on building a stronger nationwide support network and taking political engagement beyond boardrooms and into communities. The movement is also seeking to work with other political figures as it broadens its base. With limited time before the 2027 polls, Linda Mwananchi leaders say they intend to maintain momentum and reach constituencies across Kenya.