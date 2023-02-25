Keeway Benda V302C First Ride Review: Does it perform as well as it looks? | WION Pitstop

At a starting price of Rs 3.89 lakh, the Keeway Benda V302C offers the spoils of a true-blue twin-cylinder bobber motorcycle at a super-attractive price point. Plus, it's also a really good-looking motorcycle. But the question we asked ourselves is this - is it all show and no go? By this, we mean that is it worth the money Keeway is asking for it and does it perform as well as it looks? Watch our first ride review of the Keeway Benda V302C to find out.