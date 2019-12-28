LIVE TV
Kazakhstan plane crash: Survivor describes moment of horror
Dec 28, 2019, 04.40 PM(IST)
A survivor recounted the "nightmare" Kazakh plane crash where a jetliner hit a concrete wall and a two-story building soon after departing from Almaty on December 27. #WION #Kazakhstan #PlaneCrash