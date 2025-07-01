Kazakhstan is the Latest Central Asian Nation to Ban Niqab

Kazakhstan is prohibiting people from wearing clothing in public that obscures the face. In the latest, the Kazakh President signed a law banning clothing that "interferes with facial recognition" in public places. The law mandates that such clothing will now only be allowed in certain exceptional cases such due to medical reasons, during adverse weather conditions and at sporting or cultural events. This makes Kazakhstan the latest Central Asian nation to ban niqab. Watch this video to find out more.