/Kazakhstan Builds New Highway to Reshape China-Europe Trade, Cut Transit Route by 1,000 Km

Kazakhstan is building a major new highway that could reshape the economics of trade between China and Europe. The project is expected to cut nearly 1,000 kilometres from existing transit routes through Kazakhstan while improving connections to the Trans-Caspian, or Middle Corridor. The route will move cargo from China through Kazakhstan toward Caspian ports, across the Caspian Sea and onward through the South Caucasus and Türkiye toward Europe. Kazakhstan expects the project to reduce delivery times to around three days and increase cargo volumes along the route by nearly 2.5 times. The shift comes as geopolitical tensions, sanctions, insurance costs and disruptions have made the traditional northern corridor through Russia less attractive. Meanwhile, Red Sea attacks have forced shipping routes to take longer journeys around Africa, increasing costs and transit times.