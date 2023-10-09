Kayaking Kerala's Backwaters, Asian Games, Kashmir-Cairo, Art Exhibits - Wings S2E24

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
On Wings, we explore Kerala’s backwaters on a Kayak and find an unexpected spot on a secluded island. We also look at what to do in China’s Hongzhou and feature the latest updates from Kashmir to Cairo.

