Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 14:29 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 14:29 IST
Kathua Cloudburst Triggers Deadly Floods | Highway & Railway Lines Damaged
Seven people lost their lives and several others sustained injuries after a cloudburst hit a remote village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

