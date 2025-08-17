LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Kathua Cloudburst: 7 Dead , Many Injured, Rescue Efforts Underway

Kathua Cloudburst: 7 Dead , Many Injured, Rescue Efforts Underway

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 16:44 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 16:44 IST
Kathua Cloudburst: 7 Dead , Many Injured, Rescue Efforts Underway
Jammu and Kashmir has been struck by another cloudburst, this time in Kathua district, leaving seven people dead and several others injured.

Trending Topics

trending videos