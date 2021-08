Best known for making ‘Paper Mache’ art, an artisan from Kashmir, Maqbool Jan endeavours to retain old culture of Srinagar. He is making an old map on 5X7 ft cloth art paper of Srinagar, which showcases past Dal Lake and other famous tourist places of the district. Maqbool is working for last one year on the map, keeping an eye on minor details. He wants the map to be preserved in the Parliament. Maqbool’s aim is to spread awareness about Srinagar’s culture to new generation.