Kashmir Valley witnesses fresh spell of snowfall | flights cancelled

Jan 04, 2022, 10:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, flights cancelled, orange alert issued, While Srinagar, recorded rain and snowfall of 7.1mm, Gulmarg recorded 8.4 inches (21cm) of fresh snowfall. Another tourist resort, Pahalgam, recorded 13.5 cms of snowfall.
