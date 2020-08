She started kickboxing when she was just 5 years old and went on to become a champion in her chosen sport. Tajamul Islam is 11 years old now and has set up her own sports academy in Kashmir. this young achiever is shattering stereotypes and she packs quite a punch. in our special series 'Kashmir connect' starting today, our correspondent Johan Castell travels to Kashmir to bring you these voices of hope from the valley. let's watch the inspiring story of Tajamul Islam.