/Karnataka ramps up anti-poaching drive days after Hanur killings

Karnataka's Forest Department has stepped up anti-poaching operations in the Hanur Wildlife Range, seizing 20-30 kg of wild animal meat and four tents during a combing operation on August 15. Officials also reported that miscreants damaged 7 anti-poaching camp sheds, 9 residential quarters, and several vehicles, with a complaint now filed at the local police station. The drive comes just after three Tamil men were shot dead by forest officials nearby, an incident Tamil Nadu CM Vijay called a "massacre." Karnataka CM Shivakumar has ordered a magisterial inquiry into that shooting.