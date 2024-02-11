Karachi: Imran supporters take to the streets, allege poll rigging | Pakistan Elections 2024
Who will be Pakistan's next prime minister, today is yet another day when this question remains unanswered. No political party has secured a clear majority in the February 8th election but both Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif have claimed Victory. Meanwhile, PTI party of ex-PM Imran Khan protest outside Sindh Election Commission office in Karachi over delay in Pakistan's election results and alleged rigging. Watch to know more!