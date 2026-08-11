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Kano hosts a mass wedding for couples facing the cost of marriage

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 22:31 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 22:31 IST
Kano state in Nigeria married off 1,500 couples in a single ceremony on Friday as part of a government initiative to help low-income residents cover marriage costs and support family stability.

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