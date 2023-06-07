Kakhovka dam explosion: When water was used as a weapon of destruction

A key dam in Kherson, on the banks of the Dnipro river. That's the latest casualty in the Russia-Ukraine war. The dam was blown up less than 24 hours ago and this has sent a torrent of floodwaters into the warzone. Here is a complete breakdown of the breach that has opened the floodgates of suffering and blame game. The dam explosion has transformed the front lines. It comes just as Ukraine gets ready to launch a long-awaited counteroffensive to drive Russian troops from its territory.