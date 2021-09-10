Kabul's bush market dwindles as US troop withdrawal

Sep 10, 2021, 06:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
It has been more than 10 days since the last American soldiers left Afghanistan. But there is still a little bit of America is thriving on the streets of the country. WION's Anas Mallick brings you a ground report from Kabul's bush market.
