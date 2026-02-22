/Kabul: Pakistan Violated Our Territorial Integrity | WION BREAKING

Published: Feb 22, 2026, 18:00 IST | Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 18:00 IST
Kabul has accused Pakistan of violating its territorial integrity, escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries. Afghan authorities issued a strong statement condemning the alleged breach, warning that such actions could further strain already fragile diplomatic ties. The development comes amid ongoing security concerns along the border, with both sides trading accusations over cross-border incidents and regional stability in recent months.