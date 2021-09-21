Kabul Mayor: Crime rate in Kabul at zero since the Taliban takeover

Sep 21, 2021, 10:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Molavi Hamdullah Nomani, the Taliban-appointed Kabul Mayor speaks exclusively to the WION. During the conversation, he stated that the crime rate in Kabul at zero since the Taliban takeover. Watch this report for more details.
Read in App