K-pop star G-Dragon under police probe for alleged drug use

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
K-pop star G-Dragon -- of the wildly successful but problem-plagued band BIGBANG -- is under investigation for alleged drug use, police said Thursday, becoming the latest in a string of South Korean entertainers to face such a probe.

